The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…