Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

