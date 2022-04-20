Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Tem…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks like it …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very …
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Te…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.