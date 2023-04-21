The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
