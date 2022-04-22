The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Tem…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Te…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks like it …