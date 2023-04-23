The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.