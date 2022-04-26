Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.