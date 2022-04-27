Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.