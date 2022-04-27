The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It shoul…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot da…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. T…