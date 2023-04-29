The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…