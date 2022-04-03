Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.