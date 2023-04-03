The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.