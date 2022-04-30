Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.