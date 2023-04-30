The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
