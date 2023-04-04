The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.