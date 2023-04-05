Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
