Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
