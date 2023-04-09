The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The death toll rose to 32 Sunday after a batch of ferocious storms and tornadoes devastated communities across the American South and Midwest,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…