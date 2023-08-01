The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 109, though lucki…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, tho…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though lucki…