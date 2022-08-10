 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 83. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

