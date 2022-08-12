Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.