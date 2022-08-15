The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
