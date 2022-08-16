Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.