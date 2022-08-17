 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

