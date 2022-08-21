Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.