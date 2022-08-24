Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.