Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.