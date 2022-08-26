Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. A 74-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Fore…
Tucson's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
This evening in Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.