Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

