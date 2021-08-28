The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. Temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.