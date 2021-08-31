 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

