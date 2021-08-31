The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. Temp…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, tho…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though …