Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.