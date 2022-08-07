The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 87. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
