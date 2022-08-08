Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucs…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson fo…