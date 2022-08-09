 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

