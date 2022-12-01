Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
