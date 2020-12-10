Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
