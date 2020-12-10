 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News