Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
