Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.