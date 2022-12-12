Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.