Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
