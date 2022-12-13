Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.