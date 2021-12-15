Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
