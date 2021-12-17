Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 d…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folk…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 deg…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Ch…