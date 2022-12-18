Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 m…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds shou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 5…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening in Tucson: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, T…