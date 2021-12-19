 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News