The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.