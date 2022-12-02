 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

