Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sh…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 5…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in t…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!