Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.