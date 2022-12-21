 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

