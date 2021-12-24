The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
