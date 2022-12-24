Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.