 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News