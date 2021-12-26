 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

