Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.